“Poverty Made Me Quit Dancing For Music” – Asake

Popular Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has revealed that poverty made him leave dancing and consider a career in music.

The 24-year-old said he was originally a dancer but added singing because dancing couldn’t fetch him enough money.

The ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ crooner, in an interview with ABC News, said his early exposure to music by his dad also made him develop an interest in singing.

He said, “My parents used to play me a lot of classical songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it. Maybe because I know how to dance then, I know how to bounce on music. I actually don’t want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing.

“But at the end of the day, after dancing I fell in love with having money too. Then I started thinking about it, is dance going to give me the kind of money I want?”