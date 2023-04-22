I Can’t Return To Palace With Ooni’s Six Wives – Queen Naomi

The ex wife of Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, has dismissed any possibility of retuning to the to the palace.

Recall that on Thursday, December 23, Naomi took to her social media handles to announce her break-up with Oba Ogunwusi.

”I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince. Today, I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection”, she said

In September 2022, the monarch began picking new wives and has so far picked six women as wives.

In a recent interview with Punch, Naomi who is the mother of the crowned prince, Tadenikawo, ruled out going back to the palace. She said that the monarch now has six strong women in the palace and believes she is too soft to cope there.

Naomi who recently turned 30 said her experience in the palace was bittersweet and that she will share the story when God gives her permission to share.

She said she has no regrets about her failed marriage but has taken all the lessons as they have shaped her.

On her current relationship status, Naomi says she is single and a ‘’bride waiting to be dressed”.