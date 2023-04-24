Gunmen Abduct Bayelsa Population Commissioner, Driver, Demand N500m Ransom

Some gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa State at the National Population Commission, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo.

According to The Punch, she was said to have been abducted on Sunday evening around the Ogbakiri junction along the East-West Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Izonfuo was travelling to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, from a trip to Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State when the hoodlums struck at about 6:30pm.

It was learnt that kidnappers intercepted the NPC federal commissioner’s vehicle and whisked her away with her driver at gunpoint.

It was also reported that the gunmen have demanded N500 million ransom for their release.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

She said the Commissioner of Police had ordered the command’s tactical teams to swing into action with a view to rescuing the victims.