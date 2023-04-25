Highest African Goal scorers in the Champions League

The UEFA champions league is ranked among the most valued football competitions around the world with huge numbers of viewers. It is an annual tournament that top clubs in Europe strive to win. African players are no strangers to the competition, with many African names already written in the good books of the tournament by winning it and scoring goals.

The fierce nature of the competition has made it a great feat for any player from around the world to tally up good numbers in front of the goal. It’s a dream competition for Africa’s finest attackers, such as Liverpool’s forward Mo Salah and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, a Nigerian professional footballer who, among others, is set to shine on the biggest stage. They see it as a platform to show they are among the best of the best forwards. Fans chant their names, support them, and bet on their success through free offers available on various sportsbooks. Comparison platforms like OddsChecker collate these offers, which include free bets.

Here is a list of the Highest African Goal scorers in the UCL.

Mohammed Salah

Mo Salah doesn’t just run down the wings, he also knows how to find the back of the net. Pundits and football fans were quick to laud his achievement when he went past Didier Drogba after an outstanding cameo in Liverpool’s win over Rangers. Nicknamed the Egyptian king, Mo Salah is the highest African goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League. Mo’s crowning moment was when he slotted home the first goal for Liverpool against Tottenham in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. He has played for Basel, Chelsea, Roma, and Liverpool in the competition. Currently, he has UEFA 47 goals.

Didier Drogba

The former Marseilles forward made a name for himself in the UEFA Champions League at Chelsea, scoring 36 goals. Didier Drogba was fierce and lethal in front of goal for Marseilles, Chelsea and Galatasaray. Apart from scoring 44 goals altogether, he has also provided 15 assists in the competition. The former Ivorian striker’s unforgettable moment was scoring the last penalty kick for Chelsea in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final.

Samuel Eto

Samuel Eto has scored 33 goals and assisted his teammates 20 times in the UEFA Champions League. The Cameroonian is one of the most decorated African player in the European competition with three Champions League winner’s medals. Samuel Eto led the attack in Barcelona’s trounce of Arsenal in 2006, and in the win over Manchester United in 2009, before winning the treble for Inter Milan in 2010.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese striker is six goals away from Samuel Eto having played only 68 matches. Sadio Mane once held the record of Africa’s joint-highest goal scorer of the tournament during the knock-out encounters. The current Bayern Munich player was involved in the only goal that the German side had in the quarter-final stages of the 2022-2023 UCL edition. He represents the German Champions and once represented Liverpool and Salzburg as the UEFA Champions. He has scored 27 goals so far in the tournament and created 10 for his teammates during the competition.

Seydou Doumbia and Riyad Mahrez

Seydou and Mahrez have both scored 19 goals in the UEFA Champions League. They hold the fourth and fifth positions, with the former having played fewer matches to score the same number of goals. Although Riyad Mahrez is currently regarded as the best player ever from Algeria, with 52 appearances in the UCL, Seydou Doumbia has been a proper surprise package from Ivory Coast. The Ivorian has played 35 matches and representing BSC young boys, Sporting CP, and CSKA Moscow. Seidou Doumbia have assisted his teammates twice while scoring his goals.

For Riyad Mahrez, it’s been Leicester City and Manchester City. He helped the Foxes to the quarterfinal stages in the 2016/2017 season, before moving to the Cityzens, where his greatest feat has been appearing in the final of the competition. In 52 appearances, Mahrez has scored 19 times and assisted his teammates 15 times.

Conclusion

Since the beginning of the UEFA Champions league in 1955, these African players have shown the brightest form in front of goal. Several other talents also have and are still representing their roots properly in terms of appearances and defensive abilities.