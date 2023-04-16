Hoodlums Guided By Securitymen Snatch Ballot Box In Imo Supplementary Election

Hoodlums guided by suspected armed security men on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state.

According to Vanguard correspondent who was at the scene when about five thugs invaded the polling units at about 09:19 Am.

The thugs invaded the area despite the heavy presence of security men.

However, voters have expressed fears over the security armored vehicle patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.