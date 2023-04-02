Ibom Air: Identity Of Man Opposing Tinubu’s Inauguration Unveiled

The identity of the man opposing the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before take-off of Lagos bound Ibom Air flight has been unveiled as Obiajulu Uja.

According to Dailly Post, Obiajulu hails from Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Recall that some security agents, on Friday evening, forcefully removed a man from an Ibom Air flight over unruly behavior before the take-off.

The man reportedly shouted on the airplane that on no account should the President-elect, Bola Tinubu be sworn in as Nigerian leader.

His strange behavior attracted the attention of other passengers and flight attendants who called in some security personnel to remove him from the plane.

READ ALSO: Ibom Air Apologises For Delay Caused By Anti-Tinubu Passenger

During an interview with Daily Post, the suspect’s lawyer, Barrister Ejike Ugwu claimed that Obiajulu is mentally challenged.

According to him, Obiajulu is not in the right state of mind before boarding the flight, stressing he was chased away from a hotel in Abuja due to his mental state.

Ugwu, who was at the Airport Police Division to see the suspect, said the police were yet to provide the suspect with medical care despite his bad situation.

The lawyer also said the suspect’s legs are swollen because of the several beating at the Airport adding he has not been able to reach the Police Public Relations officer.

He said, “Obiajulu is not in the right state of mind; before he boarded the flight, he was chased away from a hotel in Abuja because of his mental state.

“He even booked three different flights for the Lagos trip. He booked Aero, Dana, and Ibom Air. He had three tickets for the same trip. So, there is no doubt that he is mentally challenged.

“As I speak to you, both the IPO handling the case and the DPO of the Police Division are nowhere to be found. And the suspect’s legs are all swollen now because of the several beatings he received at the Airport. He is critically sick right now.

“All I am asking for is that he should at least be taken to the police clinic.

“I have also made efforts to reach the Force PRO but he did not take my calls.”