I’ll Become A Porn Star After Retirement – TG Omori

Famous Nigerian music director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori better known as TG Omori or Boy Director, has revealed his plan to switch careers after retirement.

The video director, on Wednesday in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, revealed that he would be switching careers at the end of his music directing phase to become a porn star.

TG Omori wrote: ”After this music video phase, I’m going to retire and become a porn star so that y’all can watch me.”

He prayed to make so much money like the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, from the anticipated post-retirement job.

“Small work, Ronaldo salary. Amen God,” he added.

Read some comments below:

@precious_kali: ”Too much money they make you reason out of the box.”

@BoiEmi: “Please don’t do this to your Only fans.”

@Kobby4Desmond: “lol, with your directing skills, your porn videos are going to be classic ig.”

@oluwase17330228: “U gat to retire soon so u can gain cause video directing be like computer programming for a kid.”

@Djmackzy_11: “Just Playing I Know, How Much will they pay You?”