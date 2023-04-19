Eid-il-Fitr: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday

The federal government has announced Friday and Monday as public holidays for Muslims in the country to celebrate the end of Ramadan fasting.

The announcement was made in a statement released by Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary in the ministry of interior.

Belgore said Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In the statement, Aregbesola wished the Muslim faithful a happy celebration and asked them to imbibe the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, and sacrifice.

He added that the “deep spiritual consciousness” of the fasting period should not end but be maintained.

“The federal government has declared Friday 21st and Monday 24th April, 2023, as public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration,” the statement reads.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola assures that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to a peaceful transition of government following successful elections.