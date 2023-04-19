Two Dead As Fence Collapses On Workers In Abuja

A perimeter fence at a building construction site located at Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday, collapsed, killing two persons and leaving four others critically injured.

An eyewitness said that he was passing by the construction site at about 9.30am when he heard the sound of the collapsed fence, accompanied by a loud shout from the affected workers at the construction site.

According to him, he ran to the site to see what he and other people around could do to rescue those trapped in the rubble before it was too late.

“We were told that about six people were trapped under the rubbles, and we rescued four people and two were not looking too good when they were brought out,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the director general of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr. Idriss Abbass, revealed that all the victims were removed from the rumbles of the collapsed wall.

He disclosed that FEMA received a distress call between 10am to 11am on Wednesday, that there was a building collapse and drafted its rescue team to the site, on getting there, it was discovered that it was a wall that fell on the artisans working around the area.