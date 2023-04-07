Interim Government Plot Unpatriotic, Condemable – PDP Backs DHQ

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has supported the stance of the Nigerian military on the plot for an interim government.

Information Nigeria had reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday described the calls for an interim government as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, said those unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election are behind the clamour for an interim government, stating that they are mischievous.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, revelaed that the Party agrees with the military’s position on the calls for an interim government while speaking with The Punch on Thursday.

While stating that interim government plot is illegal and unconstitutional, Ibrahim said the PDP as a law-abiding Party will always be on the side of the law.

He said: “Yes, we agree with the military. Interim National Government is unconstitutional and the PDP as a law-abiding party will always be on the side of the law.

“Those pushing for an interim government do not wish this country well. The call is unpatriotic and condemnable.”