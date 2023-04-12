“It Was A Skit” – BBNaija’s Saga Opens Up On Viral Proposal To Nini Singh

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates, Adeoluwa Okusaga and Nini Singh shocked many on March 31, when a video of Saga proposing to Nini surfaced online.

Recall that Saga appeared to have given Nini a surprise engagement, and many congratulated the lovebirds who began their ‘relationship’ in the house.

However, Saga is now claiming that it wasn’t real and was just a “skit” to get people talking.

He made the claim during an interview with Naija Info FM, stating that the video was shot in December last year, and he doesn’t know how the video surfaced online.

Watch video below: