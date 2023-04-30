“It’s A Forever Thing I Assure You” – Davido Says As He Celebrates His Wife, Chioma On Her Birthday

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has celebrated his wife, Chioma on her birthday.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, Davido described Chioma as his “right hand” and “go to” person. He stated that her love is timeless and assured her that what they share is a “forever thing.”

He wrote, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU! ❤️❤️❤️”

