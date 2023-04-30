Lamentations As Lagos Demolishes Buildings At Rockview, Ajao Estate (VIDEO)

Residents have gone into lamentation as the Lagos State Government started the demolition of no fewer than 13 residential buildings at Rockview street, the Ajao Estate area of the State.

The State authorities regarded the structures as illegal occupation which was constructed along a pipeline, adding that, it is in close proximity to the Murtala International Airport, Lagos.

A viral video showed the demolition of the buildings carried out as a woman’s voice cried out that she did not pick anything out from her house.

Watch Video Here:

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, explained the reasons for the demolition on Friday, while briefing newsmen.

According to Oki, the buildings lacked required approvals and were cited around Airport restricted areas while some are cited on aviation fuel pipelines.

Oki, who described the situation as a disaster waiting to happen, expressed fear of possibile fire outbreak from the pipeline in future which he said could result in loss of lives and properties.

He said the builders also lacked required documents as approvals for construction in that area.

The manager also stated that the removal of the 13 illegal structures shows that the State Government prioritises the lives of its residents, stressing that the action of the government and the ongoing demolition of several other illegal structures in different parts of the State will send a strong signal to recalcitrant practitioners in the building sector and the entire residents of the State.

According to him, the agency has been sending letters to the owner of the properties since 2016 to vacate the area but they fail to comply, saying “Several meetings have been held to have a peace talk but yet, they turned deaf ears hoping that there is nothing that the government can do.”

Oki stated that the Lagos State Government will not fold its arms and allow its residents to lose their lives as a result of the failure of an individual to do the needful and obtain necessary permits on their properties.