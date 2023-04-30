“I Was 14 When My Maths Teacher Predicted Mavin Would Sign Me” – Ayra Starr

Popular Afrobeats singer, Ayra Starr has revealed how her mathematics teacher predicted she would be signed to Mavin Records.

Ayra, in an interview with Joey Akan on ‘Afrobeats Intelligence’, said the teacher was her inspiration as he always encouraged her to make videos, fueling her desire to do music.

The ‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner said her school teacher would “tell me to join the choir in church” despite the fact “he’s a Muslim.”

The songstress added that she was also urged to make short videos and share them on social media.

“I have a teacher that literally inspired me. He said I was going to be signed to Mavins. It’s crazy. Yes, I was like 14 then. He said ‘Mavin is going to sign you. Start making videos’,” she said.

“He would just inspire me when I am singing in school. He was a Muslim, yet he would tell me to go to church and join the choir. He was my maths teacher. Also my civic teacher.

“So Mr Saheed, Mr Yinka. God bless you guys.”

Recall that in 2021, Don Jazzy, the Mavin Records head honcho, unveiled Ayra Starr to the general public as the label’s new signee.

In the same year, the singer put out ‘Bloody Samaritan’, a track off her debut album ‘19 & Dangerous’.