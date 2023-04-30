Lagos Govt Receives First Delivery Of Electric Buses For Public Transport

The Lagos State Government has taken the delivery of the first set of electric buses for public transportation in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the delivery of the electric buses in a statement released on Sunday.

According to the governor, the vehicles will reduce carbon emissions and increase efficiency, adding that residents can now welcome cost-efficient transportation in the state.

He added that the initiative was achieved owing to the state government’s partnership with Oando Clean Energy Limited.

“I am excited to announce the first set of electric buses in the Lagos Mass transit master plan as part of our increased effort to modernise every sector of Lagos. Thanks to our partnership with @Oando_PLC, Lagosians can expect a cleaner and greener public transportation system.

“With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a game-changer.

“With an average daily usage of 200km by existing BRTs, there is no need to fear that the buses can stop on the road.

READ MORE: Sanwo-Olu Removes 50% Slash On State-Owned Buses After Election

“Our new electric buses not only reduce carbon emissions but also increase efficiency. This means that Lagosians can say goodbye to high fuel costs and hello to cost-efficient transportation.

“We shall be running a pilot scheme over the next few months to gather sufficient data required to analyse the operational efficiencies relative to the current BRT buses to further improve our public transport service.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future for Lagos.

“We understand the need for charging stations to power our electric buses, which is why we are partnering with Oando Clean Energy Limited to strategically place Universal Chargers at public places like malls and gas stations. We also plan to establish an Assembly Plant for Electric Buses in the near future.

“This is just the beginning of our efforts to transform Lagos into an even smarter city as we continue to increase our fleet of electric vehicles, further modernizing the Lagos transportation system,” he captioned.