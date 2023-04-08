Kidnapper Killed As Police Rescue Two Abductees In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of a suspected kidnapper and the rescue of two abductees during a raid on a kidnappers’ den in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, said the operation took place on Thursday night.

He explained that during the raid, the kidnappers engaged policemen in a gun duel, adding that after killing one of the suspects, the rescued victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hundeyin said, “Yes, I can confirm the case. Two victims were rescued and one of the suspects was killed during a gun battle with the police.”