Pastor Disappears With 52 Phones, Money After Crusade In Ibadan

Dr. Owen Abraham, a Gambian pastor, is reportedly on the run after stealing 52 phones, money and other valuables from worshippers that attended a crusade he organised in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered Abraham, on the last day of the three-day crusade, claimed that the Holy Spirit directed him to tell people to hand in their phones and valuables, only to later abscond with them.

The victims said Abraham, who lured them into three days fasting and prayer, was nowhere to be found on the last day of the crusade, as all efforts to reach him proved abortive.

A victim, Mrs Grace Akintola, who spoke with Vanguard newspaper said many widows went for the crusade because the said pastor promised to give each person a bag of rice and money, adding that Abraham also promised to empower students with scholarship.

Mrs Akintola, a widow, while recounting her ordeal said: “The pastor approached an Igbo lady in our area to assist him to gather widows and students, saying he wanted to help us.

Someone in my area invited me for the crusade. He wore pastor regalia. He said he will buy a house for one of us and that the house will be fully furnished.

He promised some people that attended the crusade money. Even politicians cannot give out such amounts he promised. On the last day of the crusade, he sold a bottle of water for us at the rate of N4,800. He said perfume is inside the bottle water. Many people paid for the water.”