LAUTECH Bans Students From Bringing Cars To Campus

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has banned students from driving cars to the school’s campus.

This was contained in a memo issued by the Registrar of the institution, Kayode Ogunleye, on Wednesday.

Ogunleye said the decision was taken during the varsity’s management meeting on the occurrence of traffic-related accident in March, adding that the institution has also prohibited the use of tinted cars among its staff members.

READ ALSO: Protest Rocks LAUTECH After Lecturer Ordered Student Wearing Hijab Out Of Class

“The University Management at its regular meeting held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, deliberated on the occurrence of motor traffic accident on the Campus and decided as follows:

“Vehicles owned by students are hereby banned from entering the university campus; Vehicles with no registration numbers are no longer allowed into the campus; Roadside parking of vehicles should stop forthwith,” Ogunleye said.

He also directed that unauthorized cars parked around the campus should be taken away immediately, adding that drivers who were still learners had to display their learners’ permits.

“All unauthorized vehicles parked at various positions in the University should be taken out with immediate effect, failing which university security will take appropriate action on such vehicles; Tinted vehicles being used by some staff and students are hereby prohibited; and Learner Permit must be placed on the vehicles of beginner drivers.

“By this release, the Head of Security Unit and Dean of Student Affairs are being informed to take action as stated above,” he concluded.