Missing 400 Level Student Of LAUTECH Found Dead

Ogunmola Oluwatobi a 400 level student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso who was declared missing few days ago has been found dead.

His body was on Friday, found dead in a bush at Gambari Ogbomoso in Surulere LGA in Oyo state.

It was gathered that Oluwatobi a student of physic department of the institution was also mobile phone technician, solar system consultant and others, and was said to be easy going and calm.

An informed campus source told PUNCH NEWSPAPER that his body was found dead hanging in a bush at Gambari in Ogbomoso, in the Surulere Local Government area of the state.

Meanwhile, One of his Facebook friends, Adeleke Abel Ayoade, wrote on his page to sympathise with the family,

He said: “In time like this, we sympathise with the family of Ogunmola Taiwo on the death of (their) son who was found dead. The death came as a shock to everyone especially the people of Gambari in Ogbomoso.

“Very calm and reserved brother. We pray God to console the family and rest the soul of the deceased.”