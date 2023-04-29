Road Accident Claims Five Lives In Bayelsa

No fewer than five persons were killed in an auto crash along the Tombia Amassoma Road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The road accident occurred on Friday afternoon around the LNG axis of the usually busy road.

The State Police Command, on Saturday, confirmed that a Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, coming from the Yenagoa end was involved in head-on collision with a passenger car returning from the university town of Amassoma to the state capital.

According to the police Spokesman of the Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed that five persons lost their lives in the road crash.

He said: “On April 28 (yesterday) at about 3p.m., a black Toyota SUV with number plates RGM-38-HM had a head-on collision with a Mazda 323F car with number plates NEM-456-PG, along the Amassoma Road, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

“Four passengers and the driver of the Mazda car died on the spot.

“A female passenger was rescued and hospitalised at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri.

“Corpses of the victims were deposited at the same hospital for autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the driver of the SUV car and to ascertain the cause of the fatal car crash.”