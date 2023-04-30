Telecoms Workers Accuse Huawei Of Anti-Labour Practices, Threaten Three Days Warning Strike

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has issued a three-day warning strike notice to a global tech brand, popularly known as Huawei Technologies Company Limited, for alleged anti-labour practices.

According to PTECSSAN’s general secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, in a letter written to the company, said that the union had directed the withdrawal of services of its members from projects of the company, effective between midnight on May 2 and 11:59 p.m. on May 4, 2023.

Mr Abdullahi made this known today in Lagos, said that failure of the company to comply with the union’s demands after the warning strike would result in an indefinite strike.

‘’We were constrained to embark on this industrial action when it became apparent to us that your company is not labour-friendly and is not interested in peaceful and amicable resolutions of the concerns of our members.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, we shall not be backing down on the warning strike except the following are agreed with the union.

‘’Immediate recognition of the fundamental right of the employees to freely associate with the union; immediate recognition of the union as negotiating body for the employees on workers welfare.

‘’Immediate remittance of membership dues into the union’s account as earlier provided; immediate payment of March salaries of some members of the union, among others.

‘’As we look forward to your company’s granting of our demands, please be assured of our union’s resolve to ensure better working conditions for its members,‘’ he said.

Other demands include immediate regularisation of the employment of union members on the Huawei projects and the union’s involvement in the process.

Also, the immediate commencement of appropriate pensions deduction and remittance of same as required by the Pension Act.

‘’Immediate approval of the National Health Insurance Scheme that covers the employees, their spouses and four of their dependents.

‘’Immediate enrollment of Union members in the Group Life Insurance as stipulated in the Pension Reform Act 2004, Section 9(3).

‘’Immediate commencement of negotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (Conditions of Service) for the benefit of union members, ‘’ the letter read in part.

The NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA, (NAN) reported that several calls were made and text messages sent to the company to get its reaction, but there was no reply.