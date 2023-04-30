Ogun Police Arrest Suspected Ritualist Who Offered N1m To Evade Arrest

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a suspected member of a notorious ritualist syndicate, Ifasoji Ayangbesan, for allegedly killing and dismembering one Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect and other members of his gang had killed their victim, Oyindamola Adeyemi and dismembered her body for a money ritual.

Oyeyemi said the victim was killed in January in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The suspect was reportedly arrested on Friday, April 28 in his hideout in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The 35-year-old suspect upon his arrest, allegedly offered the police N1 million bribe for his escape.

The PPRO said, the suspect was arrested following a painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende divisional headquarters, which led them to his hideout at the Ijade Iloti area of Ijebu Ode.

He said the suspect who had been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately after he heard that he has been mentioned by his colleagues.

Oyeyemi said, “Since then, the DPO Obalende division, Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with the view to arrest him and possibly recover the deceased two legs from him and prosecute him with his colleagues in crime.

“Luck, however, ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade Iloti hideout on the 28th of April 2023.

“Immediately he was arrested, the suspect made an offer of one million naira bribe to the policemen, which was rejected.

“On interrogation, he confessed been part of the syndicate that killed Oyindamola Adeyemi, and that he was the person who severe the two legs of the deceased which he claimed he used for ritual purposes.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments in order to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate.