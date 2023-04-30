Two Reverend Fathers Kidnapped In Delta

Two Catholic priests, Reverend Father Chochos Kunav and Rev Father Raphael Ogigba have been abducted in Agbaro Otor area, near Warri,Delta state.

It was gathered that the two clerics was taken away on the Agbaro Otor road on Saturday night while on their way to Ughelli.

According to a statement made available by Rev Father Okereke Kizito, Father Chochos works in Ibadan and was on a visit to his colleague of the Catholic diocese of Warri.

READ MORE:Imo Cleric Regains Freedom From Kidnapers After Nine Days In Captivity

They both later went to see another priest around AgbaroOtor and on their way back they were abducted.

The statement called for prayers for the safe release of the priests.

“We ask for intense prayers for quick and safe release. May Jesus the high priest and the good Shepherd take care of his priests and may our mother thrice admirable Queen and victress of schoenstatt intercede for them “.