Imo Cleric Regains Freedom From Kidnapers After Nine Days In Captivity

Abducted Catholic Church Priest, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Reverend Father Micheal Asomugha, has regained his freedom.

Reverend Asomugha who is of St. Paul’s Catholic church parish Osu in Isiala was kidnapped recently. He was freed after spending over nine days in the kidnapper’s den.

The release of the Catholic Priest was made known to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo capital city on Sunday.

According to Ijeoma Njoku, one of the residents in the area and a parishioner, said, she did not go into detail about how Asomugha, was freed or whether there was a sort of payment of ransom.

She said: “Our catholic priest was released because of our prayers. All of us were in prayers both the Reverend fathers and the Reverend sisters.”

“The youths, women in the church. Everybody prayed for the release of our priest and God answered our prayer.

“What I can’t say is whether the man came out after payment of ransom. But I am sure we prayed and God answered our prayers,” she said.