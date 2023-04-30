‘Satanic-Driven Falsehood’ — Imo Govt. Debunks Attack Report On Uzodinma’s Convoy

The government of Imo State has dismissed report on the attack on governor Hope Uzodinma’s convoy by gunmen along the Ngor Okpala-Aba road in the State.

Information Nigeria reports that stories emerged on social media on Saturday that at least seven security agents attached to the governor were killed and five other aides injured during an attack on the convoy by criminals.

But the governor’s chief press secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, in a statement issued in Owerri described the report as a satanic fabrication by enemies of the State.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a satanic fabrication by sworn enemies of Imo State and her performing Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, claiming that the governor’s convoy was attacked on Saturday by gunmen along Ngor Okpala-Aba road.

“Those behind the satanic-driven falsehood and fake news also claimed that seven persons believed to be security aides on the said convoy died in the process and that five government aides to the governor sustained different injuries.

“The author of the wicked fabrication further claimed to have spoken to one of the security operatives on condition of anonymity.

"For the avoidance of doubt, no such thing happened.

“Rather, what is at play is nothing but orchestrated falsehood arising from extreme hallucination due to alliance and communication with the devil by the author.

“Governor Uzodimma’s convoy did not move an inch on Saturday because there was no need since His Excellency was busy in office, from morning till late in the evening, attending to numerous State matters that are dear to his heart and in the interest of the people.

“We are aware that sore losers in Imo State politics can never and have never wished the Governor and his government well, hence they have continually resorted to raking up matters they know are pure lies to destabilise him.

“They have continued to do so because they cannot come to terms with the superlative performance of the Governor and his government despite all they have done to frustrate his administration, including orchestrating insecurity.

“The good news is that Governor Uzodimma has remained undaunted in his determination to turn the fortunes of Imo State around and will continue to remain focused for as long as he will be in office as the governor.”