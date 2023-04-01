WAEC Releases Results, Withholds 413 Candidates’ Results

The West African Examinations Council WAEC has announced the result of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for Private Candidates, 2023–First Series.

According to the Head of the National Office WAEC, Nigeria Patrick E. Areghan, of the total number of Eight Thousand, Three Hundred And Forty-Eight, 8,348 candidates that sat the examination, Four Thousand, One Hundred And Sixty-One, 4,161 were males while Four Thousand, One Hundred And Eight-Seven (4,187) were females, representing 49.84% and 50.16%, respectively.

“The results of Four Hundred And Thirteen 413 candidates, representing 4.95% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course.”

Candidates who sat the examination should visit www.waecdirect.org to check their results.

Candidates will also be required to apply for their certificates online, through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman) website: https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

All candidates who sat the diet are hereby advised to check their results carefully and take necessary actions as required.” He said

Mr Areghan further stated that the analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the eight thousand, three hundred and forty-eight, 8,348 candidates that sat the examination: two thousand, nine hundred and sixty, 2,960, candidates representing 35.46% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without engEnglishnguage and/or mathematics); two thousand and three. 2,003 candidates representing 23.99% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including engEnglishnguage and mathematics.

“Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, twenty-seven, 27 candidates, with varying degrees of special needs, were registered for the examination. out of this number, eight were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing and four were albinos. all these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.” He concluded