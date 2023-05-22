45 Years Ago, Dangote Came To Lagos With Nothing’ – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, applauded Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on the opening of the Dangote Refinery at the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu described Dangote as a detribalised individuals who saw the wealth of the state and who invested in the prosperity of Lagos and Nigeria.

The governor of Lagos state said Dangote came to Lagos with nothing about 45 years ago, but he is now Africa’s richest man.

He however said, within the period of his stay in Lagos, the Nigerian billionaire has built the biggest empire in the world for Africa.

“Those like me, who have made Lagos our home will testify that since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation, the government of Lagos State has been exceptionally remarkable in its commitment and support for the private sector.

READ MORE: Peter Obi Lands In Lagos For Commissioning Of Dangote Refinery (Video)

“From the tenure of the President Elect, H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who established the Lekki Free Zone, to the incumbent governor H.E Babajide Sanwolu who has been most proactive in ensuring the successful execution of this project, the State government has indeed demonstrated great commitment to promoting an investment friendly climate, which made it possible for Our Group to invest over $30billion in various industries in the state economy over that period.

Sanwo-Olu added that he would like to express his appreciation and gratitude to the Lagos State government and its successive governors for the resolute facilitation of enabling business environment in Lagos.

Also speaking at the commissioning, President Muhammadu Buhari said the incoming government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu will build on the success of the Dangote refinery.

“I have confidence that my successor, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sustain the improvement in our economy and business environment and stress on the framework of our government partnership to accelerate the growth of our economic development.

“I am going to be leaving our economy in competent hands and I congratulate the Chairman and the board of directors and the management of Dangote Group for notable contribution to the industrialization of our economy and that of our continent.”