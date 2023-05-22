Peter Obi Lands In Lagos For Commissioning Of Dangote Refinery (Video)

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has landed at the venue for the grand opening of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The former Governor of Anambra State was invited along with other dignitaries by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Also expected at the event are all 36 State Governors of the Federation, Governors-elect, Ministers, Senators, global oil traders, top international bankers, international multilateral agencies, and captains of industries in and outside Nigeria.

The Dangote petroleum refinery has the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and will employ over 100,000 persons. It is also sitting on 2,635 hectares of land located in the Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

This project is expected to bolster Nigeria’s position in the global oil market and reduce its reliance on petroleum product imports.

The inauguration ceremony is set to attract distinguished international dignitaries, including Presidents Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Macky Sall of Senegal, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, and Mahamat Déby of Chad.

Additionally, numerous ambassadors will grace the occasion, while Rwandan President Paul Kagame will deliver his goodwill message virtually.

