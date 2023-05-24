58-Year-Old Woman Struggling With Rapist Falls To Death In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Gbegele Mustapha, for his alleged involvement in the death of one Adijat Olaoye.

According to the police, the suspect allegedly attempted to rape the deceased in her room in the Fanibi Area of Akure, the state capital.

In the process of struggling to set herself free, the 58-year-old woman reportedly fell and later died.

The state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Jesubiyi, who spoke on the arrest at the state police headquarters in Akure on Tuesday, said the suspect was a Togolese who was a labourer in the area.

Jesubiyi added that the suspect acted under the influence of Indian hemp he smoked.

The police boss said, “On May 17, 2023, a case of attempted rape was reported at the Fanibi Division against one Gbegele Mustapha aged 29 years, a Togolese who is a labourer. He broke into the room of one Mrs Adijat Olaoye aged 58 years with intent to rape her. While struggling with the woman, she hit her head on the floor.

“Neighbours who heard the noise rushed into her room and saw her bleeding, she was taken to the hospital while the suspect was arrested. The woman later died in the hospital.

“The suspect, during interrogation, claimed he was under the influence of the Indian hemp he took that day.”

The police boss also spoke about the arrest of some suspected cultists in Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of the state by men of the command.

“Based on the dreadful activities of cultists in Owo and its environs, the command organised raids of affected areas, led by Area Commander Owo. The teams, which included all tactical teams busted their hideouts where the suspects were arrested,” the commissioner said.

The suspects include Fadaunsi Monday, 27, Oluwafemi Ajayi, 34, Adewale Monday, 22, Olopona Olamide, 27, Ifedayo Michael, 20, Isiaka Jimoh, 30, and Olatunji Ojo, 35.

The commissioner said all the suspects would be charged in court as soon as the investigation was completed.