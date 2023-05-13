61-Year-Old Cleric Bags 18 Years Imprisonment For Impregnating 16-Year-Old

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced 61-year-old pastor, Famakinwa Ajayi, to 18 years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

Ajayi, who is a member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayede Ogbese, in Akure North council area, was charged to court on a two (2)-counts charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child, contrary to Section 31(1)of the Child’s Rights Law of Ondo State and sexual abuse and exploitation contrary to Section 32 (1).

Information Nigeria learnt that the victim subsequently gave birth for the defendant

The suit marked, AK/195C/2021, was filed on behalf of the Ondo State government by Helen Falowo, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Ondo State Ministry of Justice.

The judge, Yemi Fasanmi, while delivering the judgement, discharged and acquitted the defendant on Count 2 but found him guilty on Count 1 and proceeded to convict and sentence him to 18 years imprisonment.

READ ALSO: Tenant Beats Up Landlady Over Electricity Bill

The defendant was also alleged to have raped the victim at the market square where he took her on the pretext of delivering her from demonic spirits.

“He continued in this dastardly act unabashedly till the innocent minor became pregnant in October 2021”, the court said.

Ajayi, however confessed to have slept with the victim once in his living room before he was charged to court.

Meanwhile, upon being briefed of the incident by the Ayede Ogbese Women Vanguard of the town, a renowned women human rights activist, Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede, took in the victim, sent her back to school and agreed to sponsor her education forthwith

Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede, also, empowered the victim’s mother in a small business to enable her cater for the needs of the baby, whom she affectionately christened “Peter.”

Before then, the victim had dropped out of school and had resorted to hawking pure water on the Ayede Ogbese Akure-Owo highway, alongside her mother.