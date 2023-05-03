Accumulated N22m Debt Made Me Attempt Suicide – Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedian cum actress, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has opened up on how she attempted suicide in 2018 due to accumulated debt.

While sharing the sad incident in a chat with Punch, the influencer said the debt led to depression and she wanted to end her life.

According to her, the debt she accumulated was due to various ponzi scheme that crashed, adding that she had to loan money from some microfinance banks but it was still not enough.

She said, “I attempted suicide in 2018 because I was depressed but God saved my life. It was debt that pushed me to that point. I invested in something I knew nothing about and also stood as a guarantor for other people and when the thing crashed I became indebted to N22m. MMM, Freedom, a series of Ponzi schemes, and even one crypto thing that went for an upgrade and never came back. I was making money from it at some point, got people involved and told them that they would outlive their money. But it crashed and they came for me.

“The debt was too much that I went to loan money from some microfinance banks but it was so much that I thought I would not get out of it, so I decided to take my life but God saved me. In the whole of 2019, I was busy paying up those debts as I started doing social media.”