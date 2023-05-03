Tinubu’s Invitation By Wike, A Mark Of Desperation For Favours – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani says the invite extended to president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike proves the governor is aiming to recieve favours from him.

As reported earlier by Information Nigeria, the president-elect is expected to visit Rivers State on Wednesday and Thursday to commission a flyover and a court building constructed by Governor Wike’s administration.

To its end, in a bid to encourage people to come out enmasse and welcome Tinubu, Wike declared Wednesday a public holiday in the State.

Sani reacting on Wednesday via Twitter said though Wike’s project is a great feat, the former Lagos State governor can choose to decline the invite before it becomes a norm in the political sphere.

He tweeted: “Commissioning a project is a mark of a great achievement. Kudos.

“But grounding the economic, social & educational activities of the state for that purpose is a mark of desperation for favours & accommodation by a lickspittle. Tinubu can say no to that or else it becomes the norm.”