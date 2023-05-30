“Address Me As Malam Not His Excellency” – Modest Jigawa Gov, Namadi Says

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has called on the people of the State to address him as Malam instead of His Excellency.

Namadi made the submission in his Inaugural Speech on Monday, at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse.

He said, “My dear good people of Jigawa State, with all sense of humility, I would use this opportunity to call you to do me a favour by addressing me as MALAM UMAR NAMADI instead of His Excellency, Umar Namadi.

“This is in the spirit of modesty which I believe will also increase our sense of humility and togetherness as we interact with each other.”

The Governor further expressed his appreciation to the teeming supporters for their unwavering support.

He explained that the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at both the State and the Federal level elections is a victory for democracy, for the Progressives, a united Jigawa State and a united Nigeria.

Malam Namadi however promised to govern the state with transparency, accountability, inclusion, prudence, responsiveness, and above all, “with the fear of Allah to Whom we will all ultimately be held accountable.”

“We will govern by the Oath of Office we have just taken, in which I and my Deputy, do solemnly swear to devote ourselves to the discharge of our duties to the service and well-being of the people of Jigawa State,” he stated.

Noting that the oath will be a constant reminder to remain steadfast, fair, and upright in running the affairs of the State, he urged the people to continue praying for the unity, progress, and development of Jigawa State and Nigeria as a whole.