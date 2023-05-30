“Tinubu A Dogged Fighter, I’ve No Doubt He’ll Deliver Good Governance” – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would deliver on his promise made to the Nigerian people.

The lawmaker disclosed this in a statement on Monday, noting that the newly sworn-in president would take the country to the next level.

According to him he has no doubt that Tinubu would unite Nigeria after coming out of a highly contested election, where he emerged victorious.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure to join millions of Nigerians at home and the world over on this great day where a great Nigerian, a dogged fighter, a democrat, a unifier and a nationalist, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inaugurated as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It has been a long walk. But with determination, resilience, tenacity, and doggedness, the Almighty God has made it possible. Nigerians have spoken on February 25, and today (yesterday), we are witnessing the inauguration of one of our finest and most strategic politicians in history as Nigeria’s president.

“I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take Nigeria to the next level of good governance.

“I call on Nigerians both at home and abroad to join hands and support the Tinubu administration for a better Nigeria that works for all of us. Nigeria is the only country we can call our own. We must work together and give the new government the support it needs to succeed.

“Again, Tinubu has a capable and competent hand in Vice President Kashim Shettima. I believe that with VP Shettima beside him, President Tinubu has a worthy partner and would find it easy to govern the country.”