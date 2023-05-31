“APGA Will Work With Tinubu’s Govt To Sustain Peace, Unity In Nigeria” — Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has stated that the All Progressives Grand Alliance will work with the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress.

He noted that the party has always been with any ruling party at the centre since its creation in 2002 and the present government of Tinubu would not be an exception.

Governor Soludo stated this during the official commission of APGA Regional Headquarters in Awka, on Tuesday, amidst resident’s partial compliance with IPOB sit-at-home order to commemorate the Biafra day.

The governor also reacted to the rumours making the rounds that he was stopped by security operatives from entering the state box during the inauguration of the President in Abuja, on Monday.

He, therefore, berated those who peddled the rumours of him being sent out, clarifying that he was approaching the VIP box, but was rather stopped and redirected to the VVIP box.

He said, “I tell our people that elections have come and gone and APGA did not go to the tribunal even though we had a Presidential candidate because APGA has always worked with the government or party at the centre and it has always collaborated with the party at the centre.

“When it was the Peoples Democratic Party, APGA collaborated with the party and government at the centre and we as it were, did not field any candidate because APGA worked with the party at the centre.

