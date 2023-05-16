Assault: Seun Kuti Arraigned In Court By Police, Remanded In Custody

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, who is being investigated for assaulting a police officer, will remain in police custody as he has allegedly refused to cooperate with the Force investigation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Seun was dragged before the court by the Nigeria Police for assault on a police officer during an altercation that happened over the weekend in Lagos State.

The police said Kuti has refused to write a statement as he claimed that there was no need to make a statement as the police had already paraded him before the public through the media.

According to a senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun Newspaper that Kuti was taken to Yaba Court 1 Tuesday, May 16, to seek an order to remand him in their custody, pending when the investigation would be concluded.

“Kuti refused to write his statement yesterday at D13. So the delay in that write-up could not allow us to continue the investigation,” the source said.