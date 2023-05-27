Being In Midst Of Prisoners Is Better Than Sitting With Politicians – Seun Kuti

Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has taken to social media to recount his unpleasant experience in police custody.

Recall that Seun was detained in jail for days before being eventually released after being charged with assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Meanwhile the singer is currently in Zurich, Switzerland to kick off his Europe tour amid his ongoing case with the police.

READ MORE: Seun Kuti’s Travel Not Illegal, Will Be In Court When Date Is Set – Counsels

His lawyers have defended the trip, saying he is currently not being prosecuted in court by the Nigeria Police Force or any other prosecuting authority.

However, the controversial singer disclosed that the horrible treatment he endured in prison was a better fate than sitting with politicians in the ‘Devils house’.

Seun wrote, “Dem put me for hard cold floor, in the midst of prisoners, still better than sitting in the devil’s house with politicians.”