Buhari Confers GCFR, GCON Honours On Tinubu, Shettima

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred national honours on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

President Buhari also conferred the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima with the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) honour.

The investiture ceremony took place on Thursday at the state house in Abuja.

The event also marked the official handover of transition documents from Buhari to Tinubu.

Speaking at the event, the president said he is confident that Nigeria is in capable hands.

Buhari said he has run a good race while calling on Tinubu not to forget that leadership comes with responsibility.

Last week, the federal government released the programme of activities to usher in the Tinubu administration.

The transition programme tagged ‘NIGERIA: Better Together’ features 13 events spread across eight days.

Tinubu will be sworn into office on May 29 at Eagle Square in Abuja.