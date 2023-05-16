Court Fixes July 23 For Mompha’s Trial Over Alleged N6bn Fraud

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has fixed July 23 for the trial of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha in the alleged N6 billion money laundering case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was learnt that Justice Mojisola Dada fixed the new date for trial following information made available to the court that Mompha had been arrested.

Spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday night.

Uwujaren noted that the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, on January 12, 2022, arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity, failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretense and use of property derived from an unlawful act.

One of the counts reads, “Ismaila Mustapha, Ahmadu Mohammed (at large) and Ismalob Global Investment Limited, sometime in 2016, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to conduct financial transactions to the tune of N5,998,884,653.18, with the intent of promoting the carrying on of specified unlawful activities to wit: obtaining by false pretence.”

However, Mompha pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The spokesperson for the EFCC further noted that the EFCC had, at the proceedings of June 10, 2022, informed the court that Mompha was in possession of another passport aside from the one submitted to the court, as part of his bail conditions and that he had used same to travel from Ghana to Dubai on April 11, 2022, via Emirates Airlines in violation of the court order.

Uwujaren said, “Consequently, Justice Dada had revoked the N25 million bail variation granted to him, and also issued a bench warrant for his arrest over his failure to appear in court.