Hilda Baci Set New World Record, Completes 100 Hours Of Marathon Cooking

Record-smashing Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has ended her marathon cooking at 100 hours, setting a new Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

Recall that Baci in the early hours of Monday, broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

However, she instead on stopping, she pressed on with the cook-a-thon competition taking place at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, and the 27-year-old has now set a new milestone.

Hilda, 27,broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

READ MORE: Peter Obi’s Wife, Margaret Visits New World Record Holder Hilda Baci

Chef Baci who started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The Guinness World Records management will review the chef’s unprecedented feat before her name is officially inducted into the famous book that comprises a host of Nigerians with achievements in other categories.