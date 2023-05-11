COZA’s Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Opens Up On Sickness, Lauds Oyedepo’s Support

Senior pastor at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has finally opened up on his battle with an undisclosed sickness.

He addressed concerns over his health after frail and thin pictures of him surfaced online last year. The pictures were taken at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, where he was with his wife, Modele, and other church members.

Recall that when concerns were raised about a possible sickness deduced from the pictures shared on the church’s Instagram page, the comment section got disabled.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo on May 11, 2023, attended an International Minister Conference organized by David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, in Ota, Ogun State, along with other pastors.

During the event, he confirmed that he was sick last year and testified about his recovery, but did not disclose the nature of his illness. Fatoyinbo mentioned that while he was receiving medical treatment, his mentor Oyedepo was praying for and speaking blessings over him.

“Last year, I was a little bit ill and against everything, the medical sciences, Papa (Oyedepo) spoke, and I am here today. And I want to give God the glory!” he stated.

Pastor Biodun also mentioned that he had been a drummer boy in the early days of Winners Chapel before receiving a call from God to start his own church.

He testified that he had been observing Oyedepo from a distance for many years, but his life took a remarkable turn when he got closer to him.

He also stated that COZA, similar to Living Faith Church, is acquiring properties and operating like a franchise, where all branches resemble the headquarters, thanks to his mentor-protege relationship with Oyedepo.