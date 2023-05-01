Don’t Be Bullied Into Dating Broke Partner – TG Omori Advises Ladies

Nigerian music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori, has advised ladies not to let bullying from men force them into dating poor men.

He said this on Twitter on Sunday night stressing that the choice of a partner is a personal decision.

The video director advised ladies to choose their partners based on their plans.

He wrote: “Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.”

Omori tweeted this in reaction to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women on social media by the netizens.