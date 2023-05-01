Farmer Attacks Wife With Machete Over Infidelity, Commits Suicide In Edo

A farmer identifeid as Friday Omosigho, has committed suicide after attacking his wife with a machete on the farm and leaving her in a pool of blood in Benin City, Edo State.

A source who spoke to The Punch, said the incident happened at Ehiozevbaru Village in the Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was said to have accused his wife, Mercy Omosigho, of infidelity.

The source said, “The deceased took the matter to the village meeting where some elders intervened to resolve the issue.

“Apparently unsatisfied with the elders’ verdict, he attacked his wife with a machete on the farm and abandoned her in the pool of blood to die.

“He then called his younger brother that he had killed his wife and went home to commit suicide by drinking sniper.”

The Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the man drank a substance suspected to be the insecticide, ‘sniper.’

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Egba Police Division received a call from one Monday Omosigho that he received a distress call that his junior brother, Friday Omosigho, committed suicide by drinking sniper, after attempting to murder his wife, Mercy Omosigho, over infidelity by giving her machete cut all over her body.

He said the police moved to the scene and recovered the corpse of Friday who attempted to kill his wife and deposited it at the mortuary.

“The wife, who was still alive, was taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“Investigation on the matter is ongoing and the case has been transferred to the homicide department of the state command,” the PPRO added.