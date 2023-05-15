Hilda Baci Puts Nigeria On World Map, Breaks Record In Cooking Marathon

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, fondly called Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Baci achieved the new feat in the early hours of Monday at the Amore Gardens, Lekki in Lagos.

The ‘cook-athon’ started on Thursday at exactly 4 pm after the restaurateur turned on her cooker.

Baci aimed to beat the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by Lata Tondon, the Indian chef who in 2019 became the Guinness World Record holder.

But on Monday, the Nigerian surpassed Tondon’s time to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Nigerians have since the feat shared their delight with Hilda’s achievement.

Influencer Pamilerin Adegoke wrote on Twitter: “Hilda’s team reached out to a lot of brands ahead of this record breaking but most of them didn’t take them serious.

“I can’t imagine what will happen at boardroom meetings today 😭 I already feel for some brand managers.”

Reno Omokri, popular author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan tweeted, “Congratulations Hilda! You finally did it. You broke the world record for the longest cooking time, and you are still going strong. You are not done yet. Yet, even now you have put Nigeria positively on the map.

“Because of you, our youth will be inspired to break many other records. È ti s’ilèkun fun ógó órile ėdė Nigeria. You are a big part of the positive side of Nigeria that the world will soon be seeing more of. Kudos! May God bless you, and may God bless Nigeria.”

Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor wrote, “I’m so proud of @hildabacicooks and what she’s been able to achieve.

“The massive support she got from Nigerians, irrespective of our different leanings. You’ve shown us it’s possible. Set your own record! Congratulations 🎊”

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani tweeted “Hilda rescued our Hearts from Super Eagles.”

Thespian, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, wrote “HILDA BACI!!! 👑Thank you for inspiring Millions!!! Thank you for showing us that absolutely nothing is impossible!!! Thank you for your strength and resilience!! Thank you for igniting our hopes!!!

“Your greatness choke and I celebrate it!!!”

Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar tweeted, “Congratulations, Chef Hilda🍴 ! A proud nation thanks you for cooking Nigeria into the Guinness Book of Records. Keep the sumptuous meals flowing 😄. -AA”