“I Ran Away From Our $60m House To Sleep In My Friend’s Studio” – Davido

Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recounted how he ran away from his dad’s $60 million mansion in Lagos to live in his friend’s studio.

Stating this in a recent interview with Real 92.3 FM, Atlanta, Davidi added that because of his wealthy background, most people assumed he didn’t struggle to become a star.

Davido said, “People don’t really know about my past like the early part of of my career. What was difficult for me was coming from a very wealthy background.

“Everybody just felt like, ‘Nah, his dad…This is money’. I dropped several records before they had to agree like, ‘Okay, he is actually good.’

“You know people love the grass to grace story. Everybody love the story of ‘I was down bad, now I’m up.’ I had never been really down bad. But I was passionate (about music).

“We had a $60million-house in Nigeria that I ran away from; I was sleeping in my friend’s studio, hot. They were look at me crazy like ‘Bro, you better go home.’ I said, ‘I’m not going home.”

Davido said he refused to go back home because he would be locked up to be stopped from doing music.

