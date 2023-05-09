“It Is Hard To Find True Love In Lekki, Lagos” – OAP Nedu

Media and On-Air Personality (OAP) Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has noted that it is difficult to find true love in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Nedu stated this on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast, which he co-hosts.

He noted that it is easier for a man to find true love outside of Lagos because the ladies there love genuinely and not for material reasons.

He said, “You can hardly find love in Lekki. If you go to Jos, Zamfara or Gombe that we went to the other day, it is easier to find someone that truly likes you or loves you for who you are not for what you are driving.

“Girls go rush come meet you, you never even spend anything, they are all over you come talk or say you give them transport fare.”