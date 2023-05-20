May 29: FG Orders Closure Of Major Abuja Roads For Tinubu’s Swearing In

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of roads linking Federal Secretariat Complexes of Phase I, II, III and Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2pm on Friday May 26, to Monday May 29.

This announcement was made by Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, the Permanent Secretary of the Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Service of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), in a circular issued on Friday in Abuja.

The closures are part of the security measures put in place by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) for the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.