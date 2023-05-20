Mompha Denies EFCC’s Re-Arrest

Popular social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha has denied the rumour making rounds that he has been re-arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering to the tune of N6 billion.

Mompha uploaded a video on his verified Instagram page on Friday to confirm his claim.

The social media celebrity was seen playing and dancing to Timaya’s “Sweet Us” to validate that he is free and not in the EFCC’s net as erroneously reported.

He revealed he is in Dubai with his family and claimed the commission uses his name to trend anytime they seek media relevance.

He also released a statement titled, ‘’IDAN WAS NOT REARRESTED BY EFCC; 33BG IS NOT IN EFCC CUSTODY.”

It reads, “Contrary to the recent publication in most media platforms in Nigeria that I, Mompha was rearrested by the EFCC. I want to use this medium to expose the corrupt and mischievous commission again that I was neither rearrested nor am I in the custody of the EFCC. This assertion by the EFCC is laughable because I am currently not in Nigeria more or less rearrested either in Nigeria.

“I hereby urge the commission to desist from this insensible media trial and stop misleading people through the press/media that I am in your custody and would produce me before the Court on the 3rd of July.

“It has now become very clear that the only motive of the EFCC is to witch-hunt me and use my name MOMPHA to trend anytime they are looking for cheap media relevance. One would think Mompha would be the least of their worries during this period of change in government, and occupy themselves with task of going after the corrupt politicians who are impoverishing the ordinary Nigerians.

“I want to thank my teeming fans and well wishers, who are concerned about my wellbeing and safety and I want to assure you all that I and my family are fine and currently enjoying ourselves in Dubai, away from the intimidation and harassment of the EFCC and the corrupt Nigeria judicial system.”

Watch video below: