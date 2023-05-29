My Administration Will Tackle Terrorism, Extreme Poverty – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised Nigerians that his government will tackle terrorism and extreme poverty in the country.

Tinubu, in his speech as the new President of Nigeria on Monday, promised to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of the country and subregion.

He said: “We shall defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country and our subregion.

“Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence. To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE.

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay, and firepower.”

On the economy, Tinubu vowed to remodel the country’s economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security, and an end to extreme poverty.

He said: “We target a higher GDP growth and to significantly reduce unemployment. We intend to accomplish this by budgetary reform stimulating the economy without engendering inflation will be instituted. Second, industrial policy will utilize the full range of fiscal measures to promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency.

“Third, electricity will become more accessible and affordable to businesses and homes alike. Power generation should nearly double and transmission and distribution networks improved. We will encourage states to develop local sources as well.

“I have a message for our investors, local and foreign: our government shall review all their complaints about multiple taxations and various anti-investment inhibitions.

“We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard-earned dividends and profits home.”