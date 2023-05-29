My Cows, Sheep Easier To Control Unlike Nigerians – Buhari

Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari says he cannot wait to get back to his home in Daura, Katsina State because his animals listen to him better than the citizens he had to rule in the past eight years.

While speaking at a dinner on Sunday, in Abuja, Buhari made the remark.

He also congratulated Nigerians for realising that they have power in their votes and that their votes counted.

Following the outcome of the election that saw Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge Nigeria’s president, he said the polls gave power back to the Nigerian electorate.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow (today) to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Buhari as saying.

Buhari further appreciated the heads of state and representatives that were in attendance for their support and wished them well.

“Your excellencies, heads of state and government, and their representatives, I thank you very much and I say goodbye to you and wish us the best of luck,” he said.